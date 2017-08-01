Emaar bringing an ‘Instagrammable’ hotel to Umm Al Quwain

Upscale lifestyle brand Vida Hotels and Resorts is primed and ready to enter Umm Al Quwain next month, opening Vida Beach Resort, UAQ.

Emaar Hospitality Group promised the property will have countless attractions to allure both residents and tourists to the design-led beachfront property. Once open, the hotel will provide 135 keys, as well as eight beach huts and a range of F&B venues.

Facilities include social eatery Origins, rooftop lounge SoCal, an ‘Instagrammable’ infinity pool, private beach, a spa, a kid’s pool and a kid’s club. Guests will also be able to take part in water sports such as paddle boarding and wake boarding.

For artistic guests set to arrive, Vida Beach Resort will house works of art reflecting the Emirate’s heritage.

Located 50 minutes from Downtown Dubai, the resort close to attractions such as the UAQ Corniche and the UAQ National Museum. Interestingly, the resort will be pet friendly, providing designated areas for pets throughout the resort.

‘Pet-friendly’ hotel stays have been gaining some traction in the UAE this year, with newcomer Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis going as far as to offer a staycation for dogs.

The hotel’s curator Stuart Birkwood told Hotelier providing an experience for animals sets them apart from competitors.

