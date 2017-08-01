Saudi’s first female GM Maram Kokandi on inspiring a generation

When Radisson Hotel Group’s Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road opened it would have made headlines in this publication just for being the brand’s first move into the country. However, there’s a more notable reason for being excited by its launch, the Kingdom’s first female general manager, Maram Kokandi, is at the helm.

The property itself has 84 rooms and is geared towards the lifestyle traveller and business guest with MICE facilities, spa, fitness centre and social spaces. In recent years, the country has been pushing for Saudisation in its hospitality sector and plans to a 100 percent Saudis workforce in hotels eventually. For her part, Kokandi is delighted to be in post, but appreciates it comes with some responsibility.

She says: “I’ve been working in hospitality for around 16 years, starting in an international hotel in KSA starting out in sales and PR. Arabic people are very hospitable, it’s part of our culture, then when I started working I realised it made me happy and felt very real.

“Being the first female GM feels like a big responsibility but I’m very proud. I know I will be a role model for other women and the next generation of hoteliers. I would like to influence other women in the industry. I already have some female members of my team who want to move up and they can see it’s possible for them to progress and ultimately become a GM.”

The hotel’s location is key, says Kokandi. “We are very close to the airport, the centre of the city and the entertainment spots. We expect to be busy when people are coming to the Holy City.

“We also have a totally different concept from others in the market here. We’re modern and colourful and will be attractive to guests because it’s a new idea in the market. It’s not a big hotel, we only have 84 rooms, but it’s a very nice place and once the tourism visas are available again we hope people will come from around the world to try our amazing city and the rest of Saudi Arabia. We already have British, German and American guests as well as Saudi visitors and we hope to see more in the future.”

And why should people come to Saudi and, in particular, Kokandi’s hotel? Simple, she says, the one-of-a-kind experience. She adds: “People here are more friendly, it’s like coming home rather than a hotel. We have different nationalities of staff that help us to welcome people from around the world. It’s exciting to be opening a new property at a time when tourism is opening up in the country. I’m looking forward to showing people we have amazing service and hospitality.

“The people here are fantastic – we have many different places to experience all kinds of things. We’re not different to anywhere else, but we are unique.” More and more big brands are coming to the country, which the GM says is understandable, but wants to point out that there are already home-grown restaurants to be proud of.

She says: “There are many investors who want to bring their brands to Saudi Arabia, the people here have big tastes – we have cultures from everywhere here, so we have a thirst and knowledge for tastes from around the world – Asia, Middle East and Europe and beyond. “It’s no doubt people want to come and open restaurants because of that culture. “Local restaurants already operate at very night standards and this will only help. Hygiene, safety and cleanliness was already a priority.”

She finishes with a note of optimism. “I have a plan – I have an amazing property with fantastic staff and delicious food. “It’s unique and people need to come and try it. I hope I can be a good role model for a new generation.”