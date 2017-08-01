WATCH: Has hotel design changed forever?

Hotel design has had to change dramatically this year, with every major hotel operator rushing to introduce operational overhauls to reassure guests and be as safe as possible.

Marriott, Hilton, Accor, Minor Hotels and many more have deployed company-wide sanitation programmes which have mandated social distancing, removal of high-touch items and the introduction of easily-accessible sanitisier points.

All this begs the question, has hotel design changed forever?

Commercial Interior Design editor Jane O'Neill was joined by Jonathan Ashmore, founder and director of ANARCHITECT, and Diane Thorsen, design director at Gensler Middle East as well as hoteliers Justin Kim, GM of The Merchant House Bahrain and Laura Eggleton, GM at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, to discuss this topic.

During the GM Debate 2020 powered by Hotelier Middle East, our panel of experts spoke about how the pandemic has forced hotel design to change, and if it's here for good.

The full debate is here: