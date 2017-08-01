90 percent of UAE F&B operators expect sales to decline more than a fifth, says KPMG

Almost all F&B operators in the UAE are expecting to see like for like sales decline in the next 12 months, according to the latest KPGM F&B report.

The report outlines the tough road to recovery facing the industry, with Anurag Bajpai, partner and head of consumer and retail, KPMG Lower Gulf, saying that most operators are “expecting reduced sales through mid-2021.

In fact, 90 percent of respondents said their revised outlook for the next 12 months suggested like for like sales would be down at least 20 percent, with a third expecting the decline to be more than 40 percent.

With many people choosing to leave the house less, whether due to concerns about the virus, or due to the fact they are now working from home, it has meant 91 percent of restaurateurs are concerned about reduced demand.

KPMG’s report suggests that this trend will continue in the short- and medium-term, with the vast majority of diners expected to “stay home or scale back on eating out through to the last quarter of 2021 owing to health and hygiene concerns”.

This has led to what the report calls a “fundamental rethink of operators’ outlook”, with the vast majority now expecting little to no growth in the medium term, and nine percent expecting a decline.

There is still some hope for the UAE however, with KPMG pointing to a number of government initiatives to help business in the country including the UAE Central Bank’s AED100 billion Economic Support Scheme for retail and corporate customers affected by the crisis.

However, the actual effect of that remains to be seen, with less than half of respondents saying that government initiatives have had a positive impact on their business.

Those that reacted quickest to the challenges posed by the pandemic are likely to recover faster, according to KPMG, which said: “We believe that the speed of change has been dramatic and those operators who have been quick to react and bold enough to take tough decisions will likely perform better than those which have not.”