Black Tap operator to open first hotel next year

Hospitality investment and management firm Sunset Hospitality Group has announced it will open its first hotel next year under a new hospitality brand.

METT Hotel & Resort Bodrum in Turkey will be the first of seven hotels Sunset plans to open over the next two years across the Mediterranean and Middle East.



[[{"fid":"81932","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Sunset started operations in 2011, quickly become popular in the region for its brands such as Black Tap, Luigia, Joe’s Backyard and Azure Beach. After years of success in F&B, Sunset’s leadership team believes now is the time to introduce METT Hotels & Resorts.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group commented, “The hospitality industry has transformed immensely in the last five years and we believe that this is the right time to venture into the hotel business, with our own lifestyle brand. METT is a unique concept with a focus on entertainment, dining and experiences, which complements the existing offering of the other larger hotel brands.”

The Bodrum hotel will feature 105 keys and fall into the lifestyle segment of the industry. It will have four international dining venues, two pools, a spa and fitness facilities. Bookings have already opened and the property is expected to welcome guests by March 21, 2021.[[{"fid":"81930","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Nazih Hafez, COO, Sunset Hospitality Group added, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our flagship METT Hotel & Resorts property in Bodrum, a location that embraces all aspects of the Mediterranean life we want to emanate – chic, carefree, social, inviting and refreshing. Bodrum is considered a top global vacation hotspot for international travellers so the presence of METT will add value to the current hotel offerings. The concept of METT offers travellers of today a place to unwind, have fun and live life in a stunning, one-of-a-kind setting, giving a whole new meaning to a lifestyle experience.”



The group has remained optimistic throughout this turbulent year, going ahead with openings despite working in one of the hardest-hit sectors. Gonzalez believes recovery could start as early as Q4 2020.

“It is difficult to forecast when the hospitality industry will witness a full recovery - we hope to start seeing this from Q4 2020 or Q1 2021 - but without a doubt, it will recover.

With the right support of landlords, suppliers and partners we can ensure our company will emerge strong, and that our key strategic projects for expansion, although they may face delays, will be ultimately be implemented as the markets recover. We remain committed to developing all the projects we have previously announced and introducing fresh brands and concepts into the market.”

If you’re wondering why so many lifestyle hotels have been cropping up in the region, be sure to read this month’s cover feature.