Samir Messaoudi lands his first GM position at Sheraton Oman Hotel

Sheraton Oman Hotel has announced the appointment of Samir Messaoudi as its general manager, a hospitality professional with more than two decades of experience.

It will be Messaoudi’s first position as a general manager, having held management roles across the Marriott portfolio but never the top job. From 2016-2019 he was the hotel manager at the Al Bustan Palace – a Ritz Carlton Hotel, before that working across both the US and the Middle East in a variety of roles.

Messaoudi said, “I am delighted to be back in Oman, one of the most beautiful countries in the region. Sheraton Oman has played a key role in shaping the hospitality and tourism sector of the country since it first started business in 1985.

The hotel has been a benchmark in Muscat, as one of the leading hotels in the city that ensures guests an experience in the heart of the city. Sheraton Oman Hotel has been constantly ranked as one of the best in terms of guest satisfaction and food and beverage experience. I look forward to continuing this success along with bringing a fresh approach to this iconic property.”

One of Messaoudi’s talents is in the F&B department, where he has been known to optimise pop-up concepts, create successful promotional offers and drive profitable revenues. In his new capacity, he will oversee the five-star hotel, upholding its strong reputation across the Sultanate.

Sheraton Oman features 230 rooms, including 27 suites with views of the Al Hajar mountain range.