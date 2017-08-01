Who are 'freshman' hotel guests and why should you care about them?

In one of our earlier Hotelier Middle East pieces this year we spoke about the influence millennials have on company hotel programmes. They are well entrenched in their working career and likely to have a busier social network than the generations before them. We know that their travel for business becomes a blended experience as they want to see the city they’re visiting like a local – they want to share their trip with friends and not purely go for business.

There are, however, other influencers in the hotel world that can shape the trends in a company’s policy that depend on a few variables and are rather topical at the minute, particularly in sectors that are booming despite the impact of COVID-19.

The education sector has been impacted very negatively in many parts of the world, ranging from new starters in their early school years, teenagers transitioning into secondary school and the impact students have faced with their exam results not being awarded fairly over the summer. Then we have the graduates, those that have recently left university and were expecting to go into their first full-time job. Currently university students in parts of the UK are being held in isolation in their onsite campus accommodation due to outbreaks of the virus. No doubt the most recent graduates are relieved they are no longer still at university this year. So, which type of hotel do these ‘freshmen’ choose?

They are young graduates that usually travel for interviews, inductions, training or company conferences. From within our FCM business, the profile of these graduates usually means that 62 percent of them are travelling to city hubs, such as London, Paris, Riyadh or Cairo and 58 percent are usually away for three to four days and view travel as fun. The ‘freshmen’ are travelling at their new company’s expense and it’s the norm to have smartphones, tablets, laptop and wifi for social media to hook up with friends while travelling. Experiencing the after-hours social life is also a high priority for the young graduates during their trip.

Having access to a wide variety of hotel categories is crucial when servicing customers across numerous sectors so it’s important to be able to offer the right hotel brand to the correct individual when they join one our client’s teams.

As we aim to cater for this profile of traveller and make suggestions to our clients in the region and beyond, over the last few years we have seen an increase in the number of suitable properties launch across more and more markets. Some of the popular hotels within the industry that are favourites amongst our clients are brands such as Aloft, ibis Styles, Courtyard by Marriott, Radisson Red, Holiday Inn Express, Park Inn and Hyatt Place.

Many of these properties seem to tick all the boxes for young travellers going out to explore the world and we’re here to open up the world for them to see, during and after COVID-19 and ensure they enjoy the right hotel to suit their needs.

Ciarán Kelly is the managing director of FCM Travel Solutions (Middle East & Africa Regional Network), parent company of Flight Centre Travel Group in the UAE and brings more than 17 years of experience from the global travel industry, gained from working in Europe, the Middle East and Africa