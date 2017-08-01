Wyndham Hotels & Resorts sees surge in conversion signings last quarter

US-based hotel operator Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has released its financial results last quarter, revealing the growing trend of conversions in the industry.

Delivering the Q3 2020 results, president and CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti remained optimistic for the future. He said, “Importantly, we executed 152 hotel agreements, including 23 percent more domestic conversion signings than the third quarter of 2019. As always, we remain dedicated to supporting our owners around the world during these very challenging times.”

Hotel conversions have grown in popularity this year, largely due to the fact global operators have been swallowing up smaller, struggling hoteliers. In October this year, Radisson Hotel Group launched its own conversion brand, offering independent hoteliers the chance to run the Radisson flag.

Wyndham added that its focus on the leisure segment of the market, along with economy and midscale, has helped it start to claw back business in the third quarter. Ballotti said, “In the face of continued industry uncertainty, our leisure-oriented, drive-to franchise business model generated $101 million of adjusted EBITDA and $92 million of free cash flow.

"Over 99 percent of our domestic and over 97 percent of our global portfolio are open today. RevPAR improved sequentially across the globe, and in the U.S., our economy and midscale brands continued to gain market share. Third quarter room openings also improved sequentially both in the U.S. and internationally and we grew our pipeline by 3 percent to 185,000 rooms globally.”

Revenues declined from $560 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $337 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Wyndham’s business is split between its franchised hotels and its managed hotels.

Franchised net rooms declined two percent in the last quarter, with Wyndham removing 7,900 ‘non-compliant and brand detracting rooms’. For franchised, RevPAR declined 36 percent globally, reflecting a 31 percent decline in the U.S. and a 50 percent decline internationally.

Additionally, Revenues decreased $143 million compared to third quarter 2019 reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand globally, said the group.

Wyndham’s hotel management side of business is significantly smaller, comprising roughly 55,800 keys compared to 748,200. RevPAR declined 48 percent globally, including a 45 percent decline in the U.S. and a 56 percent decline internationally, and revenues decreased $79 million.

In Q3 2020, Wyndham still managed to open 76 hotels and 9,600 keys, with another 1,400 hotels and 185,000 keys in the pipeline.