Arabian Travel Market confirms physical event for 2021

The organisers of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) have confirmed that its physical event will go ahead as planned next year, despite the lingering coronavirus.

The 27th edition of ATM will take place from Sunday, May 16 to Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Reed Travel Exhibitors, ATM’s main organisers, first announced in April that its highly-anticipated ATM event would be moved to the following year. In its place was ATM Virtual, an entirely digital conference and trade show intended to spark debate on the industry’s recovery and progression.

ATM Virtual brought in approximately 12,000 online attendees, while ATM 2019 had more than 40,000 people attend.

It wasn’t clear until now whether travel restrictions would further delay a physical ATM next year.

In collaboration with DWTC and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the theme of the show next year will be ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’, looking at the industry right now and what the future has in store.

ATM exhibition director ME Danielle Curtis revealed the physical event will still have some digital components. Most notably, a supplementary ATM Virtual event will run a week after ATM 2021 to reach a wider audience.

“It is imperative that we include a virtual element to Arabian Travel Week because many industry professionals from around the world, cannot attend the live event in person every year. It would also be naïve of us to imagine that governments throughout the world will relax their travel restrictions, to the same degree, at the same time and of course reopening airports and flight routes will also vary by country,” said Curtis.

ATM 2021 feeds into the wider Arabian Travel Week, which will also include the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) and Travel Forward.

Reed added that the decision to go ahead with ATM 2021 and its theme of recovery, was supported by a recent MENA Hotels Forecast from Colliers. In it, Colliers suggested 2021 as the year for the industry’s recovery, with destinations across the Middle East all projected to see occupancy rate improvements by next year.

“The show will strictly adhere to all DWTC’s stringent health and safety guidelines and will set out to provide a touchless and seamless experience. The team at DWTC are working hard to ensure that all events run safely and have implemented a range of measures including an enhanced cleaning regime, improved air circulation, multiple hand sanitiser stations and temperature checks,” added Reed in its announcement.