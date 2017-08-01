Hilton teams with Dubai Tourism to enrich Emirati talent pool

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 November 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has joined forces with global operator, Hilton, to prepare UAE nationals for careers in tourism and its related sectors.

The strategic partnership falls in line with DCT’s ongoing Medyah programme, an industry-wide nationalisation initiative aimed at upskilling Emiratis for successful professional careers in tourism.

Essa Bin Hadher, general manager of DCT and William Costley, SVP, Arabian Peninsula & Turkey, Hilton, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to cement the agreement.

“The agreement with global hospitality leader Hilton will provide a major impetus to our Medyaf programme to attract and train talented Emiratis for gainful employment in the tourism sector,” said Hadher.

As part of the agreement, the two will work together on new training programmes for UAE nationals across the hospitality sector, including internship opportunities across F&B venues and Hilton hotels, virtual learning, advice from Hilton leaders and participation in day to day operations at Hilton properties.

Hadher added, “With the world going through challenging times, it is imperative to expand the pool of local talent and we are confident that by working with industry partners of the calibre of Hilton, we will be able to achieve the goals of our industry nationalisation drive, a critical element in strengthening Dubai’s tourism workforce.”

Hilton’s Costley said as the group continues to grow, it’s vital the company uses that growth to help Dubai. “Attracting the very best talent to our hotels is critical to our success in Dubai – as we expand our portfolio and play an important role in realising the tourism vision for this world-leading destination,” he said.

Hilton’s three hotels in Al Seef recently hosted a series of virtual sessions as part of the Medyaf programme. Led by Remco Werkhoven, cluster general manager of Hilton’s Al Seef hotels, more than 100 Emiratis who enrolled for the Medyaf course took part in the virtual sessions hosted by Hilton.


