How to become a general manager and what to expect from the role

Al Jaddaf Rotana’s Haytham Omar is everything you’d expect a general manager to be. He’s constantly busy, he has a team following and looking up to him and he always looks the part. He’s also humble and honest about the challenges of being a general manager.

When we met him to discuss his new role at Rotana’s 35th hotel in the UAE he is open about the realities of being a GM and what you have to give up to hold that title.



[[{"fid":"81935","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

But before you reach the top of hospitality’s Everest, you have to reach Base Camp. Omar studied for four years before getting his qualification in hotel management and then joining The Jebel Ali Golf Resort & Spa in Dubai as a sales executive.

Omar moved to the emirate in 1998, unsure what his professional journey would look like. What he was sure of, is that Dubai was the place to be.

“My goal was always to become a general manager,” he said. “Like other expats in the emirate, I planned only to stay a few years and then move on.

“However, after a year that changed. I was in awe of how quickly Dubai and the rest of the UAE was developing, especially the hospitality sector. Every single year I've been here, I have seen developments and advancements made and that is what has kept me in the country.

During my entire career, I have been presented so many different opportunities, all across the world, but I have always stayed in Dubai because there's always something new around the corner and new opportunities to develop yourself.”

Here are his tips on making it to the top.

Why personal development is key

“So many professionals are drawn to Dubai, so I think it’s much more difficult to progress in this market. You always have to keep moving, you always have to try and keep up with rapidly evolving trends.

“Personal development is key. I have done a lot of training courses. In my Hilton days I asked them to facilitate courses in Cornell University and I have flown to places specifically to study.



[[{"fid":"81938","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

“It's all up to the person and how they would like keep up to date. You can be happy with what you have, but you can put in extra effort to achieve even more. You need to work on yourself, you need to develop yourself. These are people who cross expose themselves to different departments and always put themselves out of their comfort zone - the ones hungry for a new challenge.

“Not everyone has this drive, it's all too easy to stay in your comfort zone and to not take on any additional challenges. However, that isn't necessarily a bad thing, I believe hospitality does need people who stay in one area, mastering their skills. But, if you want to be a leader in this business, you need to be seeking out new challenges. And, for some future leaders, this is a mind-set they naturally possess.”

Be ready to motivate

Part of Omar’s job is to make sure his team is as positive as can be, and his secret to this is being as transparent as you can, without overwhelming people with bad news, especially during this year’s pandemic.



He said: “I ensured that I was always sharing my knowledge and personal experience with my team. It’s vital that they were all briefed on what was going on, and that as their leader, I was transparent in how the market has been looking.

“Not sugar-coating the situation has been very important and has actually motivated my team of 130 plus people even more. When they look at me and when they hear me, and realise it's all honest and transparent, that goes a long way.

“Communicating with senior leadership members, you have to be entirely transparent. They will know exactly what the situation is and how the market is performing. For other team members, there can be a point where too much negative news can be overwhelming. In select circumstances, limiting information is needed so that you don't flood the team with negativity. In those instances, you keep certain parts of information to yourself, as a GM, and try to improve the situation.

“Setting expectations is very important. I make sure that I communicate things both in a short team and long team scope. My team needs to know where we are heading not only in the next quarter, but the quarters for next year, so they can prioritise things and get plans in place.”

It’s about the person, not the job title

Omar started out in the sales department, moving up to the EAM level and then general manager but doesn’t think there is a set path to senior positions.

He said: “I don't believe there is one department above the rest, I believe it's all about who has the best character. The ones who are willing to work on themselves constantly and are always eager to learn, those are our future GMs.

“In 2004, the president of Hilton at the time, told myself and a conference room of 500 others that not all of us could become general managers. He said that hotel groups need staff in other areas, but whoever wants to reach the GM level, they can work to attain that.

“Being a general manager is a way of life. People need to look up to you. You need to be very careful in everything you do, because you are being watched. You need to make sure that how you communicate, how you present yourself and how you do business all leave your team feeling inspired.



[[{"fid":"81939","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

“It's certainly not easy, it requires constant work, but a good GM needs to be consistent and they need to always be mindful of the impact their actions will have on the team.”

But how can someone first entering the GM role, or hoping to do so, ready themselves for meetings with shareholders, owners and regional heads?

“Be yourself. It's so important to build trust with the senior leadership team, they can tell often how you're feeling, and so you need to be honest and transparent,” he said.

The challenges

Yes, Omar may be a luxury watch collector (two Hublots and two Rolexes, he told us) and yes, he may get to dine free in his hotel, but he also says there are plenty of challenges people don’t know about.

“The greatest challenges is always the day-to-day operation. You're speaking to so many different people each day, and many of those demand different mind-sets. A GM is expected to be able to connect with all sorts of different people in a moment's notice.

“A GM must be able to communicate with people hailing from various different countries. This is a diverse, multicultural place and it can be tricky at first to be able to understand all these different nationalities. It took years for me to overcome this, it takes a lot of time to be able to work with people from all across the world, but it is so rewarding once it all slots together.”

Most difficult of all, if you’re looking to become a GM, be ready to see your family less, said Omar.

“On a personal level, you have to make sacrifices. Families often don't really get the sufficient time with you that they deserve. You find they start living the GM lifestyle with you and that cannot be changed. In a job before this one. I was bringing my family over a weekend. And actually, I didn't see them. I just had a meal with them.”

Management style

More than ever, hospitality staff need a strong captain to steer them through ever-changing seas. How does Omar, with years of experience, do it?

“I would call my leadership style 'transformational',” he said. “During my three decades in the industry, I've had the privilege to work for more than 15 general managers, and 15 vice presidents. I've come into contact with so many insightful leaders that my style is an amalgamation of everything I've picked up along the way.

“Ideally, I give the task and I just watch it unfold. I don't want my team to feel that they are monitored or being controlled, but I want them cognisant that they are watched by me. I watch them in case they need help or support. Not for criticising, not for questioning or for controlling.

“I wholeheartedly believe the GM builds the culture of your team so the way you opt to manage will shape the entire system.”

How to become a general manager

“You have to set your own priorities and focus on your own development. Having a game plan for the next five or 10 years is important. Those who have a capacity to look ahead will succeed. A strong support system is key, but many GMs naturally have the desire to hit that milestone.

“Being a GM is more than just having meals with VIPs, it’s a monumental weight on your shoulders and it never stops. It’s not as easy as people think and sometimes the decisions you make can harm people.”

Hotelier Middle East’s 60 minutes with Omar are up and there’s only so long you can keep a general manager in one place. The ‘general manager lifestyle’, as Omar puts it, is about always moving forward, whether that’s personal development or from one meeting to another.