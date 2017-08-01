Ras Al Khaimah crowned 2021 Gulf Tourism Capital by GCC members

Ras Al Khaimah has been named the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2020 by tourism ministers within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It is the second consecutive year the northern emirate has been given the accolade, with RAK this year being commended for its successful tourism campaign throughout the pandemic.

The virtual meeting went into Gulf integration across the tourism sector, looking into ways to stimulate region-wide recovery and growth.



Ras Al Khaimah is a prime example of this recovery, recording high performance across all KPIs while the rest of the sector was struggling. The Gulf Tourism Capital award this year took into account RAK’s prompt action against the virus, where it quickly solidified itself as a safe destination for inbound travellers.

It was the first city in the world to receive both the prestigious ‘Safeguard Assurance’ Label from Bureau Veritas and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp. Additionally, it became the first city in the world to offer free COVID-19 test to international visitors, a health and safety step aimed to spur international tourism.

On the hospitality front, emirate-wide campaigns spearheaded by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) have given the industry a lifeline.

Running from June 7 to August 31, the Shortcation campaign provided packages to UAE residents looking to experience the emirate’s range of hotels and experiences. Those staying for three nights or more in the emirate were given add-ons to their bookings such as Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour ziplines, Jais Sky Maze and Suwaidi Pearl farm.

During the first 12 weeks of the campaign, RAK racked up 15,000 hotel room nights, generating the highest RevPAR levels in the UAE and second highest in the GCC, after Riyadh. Ras Al Khaimah also reported an average ADR increase of 12.9 percent over Eid Al Adha break, the highest average room rate, compared to the last three years under normal (non-pandemic) travel circumstances.

Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA said: “We are delighted that the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has once again been recognised as the Gulf Tourism Capital by the esteemed tourism Ministers and senior officials of the Gulf Cooperation Council. It is an especially welcome announcement in an unprecedented and immensely challenging year and is testament both to the resilience of our industry and our ongoing focus on innovation to bring visitors back.

In line with the esteemed vision of Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirate has grown in stature as a leader in adventure, culture and nature tourism in the region and we will continue on our journey to sustainably grow the destination in 2021 and beyond.”

Though it has got through the worst of the pandemic, the emirate is still nowhere done with bolstering its hospitality and tourism sector. The Jebel Jais area has been promised a long-term investment strategy designed to make the area a standalone destination.

Projects in the works include a new pop-up hotel opening next year, a mountain lodge, an F&B village and the UAE’s highest meeting room.