Sheraton Dubai brings in new marketing manager and general manager

Sheraton Grand Dubai Skeikh Zayed Road and Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers have made two senior appointments, hiring both a marketing manager and a new general manager

Nikhil Nair will become cluster marketing manager for both properties, leveraging his five years of experience in Marriott to excel in the role.

During his career, he has spearheaded the launch of restaurants including Hikina Dubai in Lapita Dubai Parks & Resorts and Purani Dilli Sheikh Zayed Road in Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road. Additionally, he was responsible for the launch of the Delta brand into the Middle East, one of the group’s latest midscale brands.

Now at Sheraton, he will oversee marketing campaigns for both properties, targeting offers to select audiences and elevating the properties’ reputation in the emirate.

Goran Stojkovic meanwhile will be general manager of Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers. Described as an industry veteran, Stojkovic has decades of experience in the industry.

He stepped into Marriott five years ago as the director of F&B at the St. Regis, Dubai, later jumping to Hilton as hotel manager of Habtoor Palace, LXR Hotels & Resorts Dubai, and the hotel manager of the Ritz Carlton DIFC.

During his stint at the DIFC hotel, he was credited with boosting the property’s long-stay occupancy rates, in turn increasing revenues.

While at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, he plans to revamp the property’s F&B venues and its status in Old Dubai.

