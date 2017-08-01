UAE to open land border to Omanis

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 November 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Citizens of the Sultanate of Oman will be able to enter the UAE without prior approval form today (Monday November 16).

The news was released in a joint statement, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“Based on the unstinted support and directives from the wise leadership, the UAE has developed a systematic response plan to confront the effects of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic to ensure business continuity, achieve recovery and restore growth within a record period,” the statement said.

To enter the UAE, Omani nationals must present a negative PCR test result from an accredited laboratory that has been taken within 48 hours.

A COVID-19 test is also required at ports upon arrival and those entering the UAE must follow all preventive and precautionary measures and install the Al Hosn mobile app (an app that helps monitor the spread of COVID-19).

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship also stated via Twitter that the quarantine procedures for visitors coming into the country are in accordance with the local procedures followed in the various emirates.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hellmann, DHL Express to lead on logistics at Dubai’s e-comm free zone
    Building on the momentum of successful ADIPEC, ADNOC plans to seize opportunities to further unlock value
      Etihad Airways to launch daily flights to Israel
        ENOC Link enhances Transguard operational efficiency through night-time fuelling
          JYIC inks partnership deal with SABIC, Vopak to own 20% stake in Chemtank

            More related galleries

            Talented Mumbai designer Avni Sejpal brings light to commercial projects using inspiration from the natural world
              Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck
                  Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                    Pictures: The new Cat D9 GC dozer