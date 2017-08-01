UAE to open land border to Omanis

Citizens of the Sultanate of Oman will be able to enter the UAE without prior approval form today (Monday November 16).

The news was released in a joint statement, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

UAE allows Omanis to enter through land ports without prior approval and according preventive and precautionary measures from 16 November 2020. #CommitToWin#نلتزم_لننتصر pic.twitter.com/PaxlV78q4U — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 14, 2020

“Based on the unstinted support and directives from the wise leadership, the UAE has developed a systematic response plan to confront the effects of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic to ensure business continuity, achieve recovery and restore growth within a record period,” the statement said.

To enter the UAE, Omani nationals must present a negative PCR test result from an accredited laboratory that has been taken within 48 hours.

A COVID-19 test is also required at ports upon arrival and those entering the UAE must follow all preventive and precautionary measures and install the Al Hosn mobile app (an app that helps monitor the spread of COVID-19).

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship also stated via Twitter that the quarantine procedures for visitors coming into the country are in accordance with the local procedures followed in the various emirates.