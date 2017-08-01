Al Areen Palace & Spa by Accor names director of finance

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 November 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Al Areen Palace & Spa by Accor in Bahrain has brought in Abhilash Matthew Abraham as its new director of finance. In his position, he will oversee the property’s financial management, analysis, control and reporting.

Abraham is an expert in his field, both in an educational sense and a professional one. He has 20 years of experience, along with an MBA in finance, which he has used to master monthly forecasting, budgetary controls, cost saving and other skills vital in the hotel sector.

Outside of Bahrain, he has spent a large portion of his career in the Middle East, working at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort in Abu Dhabi, as well as Radisson Blu & Park Inn Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Al Raha Beach Hotel, Mercure Grand Jebel Hafeet Al Ain, and most recently, Pullman JLT.

He spent six years at the Pullman hotel as director of finance before taking up his first job in Bahrain.

“I am delighted to join Al Areen Palace & Spa by Accor, which will be a new landmark in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” he explained.

Al Areen Palace & Spa by Accor will soon be rebranded, revealed the group during Abraham’s appointment. By mid 2021, the hotel will be rebranded as Raffles Bahrain, giving the hotel a major refurbishment.

Raffles Bahrain will features 78 pool villas which boast open-air swimming and jet pools, as well as the region’s largest spa and hydrotherapy facility, and landscaping inspired by the region.

