Digital menu service is aiming to drive sales at hotels

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 November 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Hospitality newcomer Firsti is aiming to drive sales and increase profits of hotel F&B venues through its easy-to-use online menu app.

Hotel and F&B venues have been rushing to overhaul operations amid the pandemic, shifting towards contactless transactions where possible. The Firsti app can be accessed via a QR code, giving guests and diners access to an online restaurant or room-service menu on their phone or other device.

With a monthly fixed subscription, venues can bring in Firsti not only as a digitalisation tool, but also a tool to upsell and improve the reach of promotional campaigns.

Venues have control over the branding of the online app, as well as pricing of items shown and their descriptions. On the consumer’s end, they can highlight specific dietary and allergen requirements on the app also.

Firsti calls its app a ‘COVID-secure’ solution, removing the need for person-to-person contact, thereby promoting social distancing and rekindling consumer confidence to dine out again.

Watch the video below:

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Swisscom’s Blue TV switches entirely to Theo Technologies SDKs
    How to keep new OTT subscribers hooked, experts
      Day 1 of Utilities Middle East Water Week 2020 discusses progress in UAE’s rain enhancement programme
        Intigral Partners with Telecom Egypt ‘WE’ and Tpay Mobile for Jawwy TV payment solution
          LANXESS again gains top positions in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

            More related galleries

            Talented Mumbai designer Avni Sejpal brings light to commercial projects using inspiration from the natural world
              Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck
                  Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                    Pictures: The new Cat D9 GC dozer