Digital menu service is aiming to drive sales at hotels

Hospitality newcomer Firsti is aiming to drive sales and increase profits of hotel F&B venues through its easy-to-use online menu app.

Hotel and F&B venues have been rushing to overhaul operations amid the pandemic, shifting towards contactless transactions where possible. The Firsti app can be accessed via a QR code, giving guests and diners access to an online restaurant or room-service menu on their phone or other device.

With a monthly fixed subscription, venues can bring in Firsti not only as a digitalisation tool, but also a tool to upsell and improve the reach of promotional campaigns.

Venues have control over the branding of the online app, as well as pricing of items shown and their descriptions. On the consumer’s end, they can highlight specific dietary and allergen requirements on the app also.

Firsti calls its app a ‘COVID-secure’ solution, removing the need for person-to-person contact, thereby promoting social distancing and rekindling consumer confidence to dine out again.

Watch the video below:



