Everything you need to know about travelling to the UAE

Slowly but surely the travel and tourism industries are starting to recover after a challenging year.

With the news that the UK-UAE air corridor opened on November 14 has been opened between the UAE and the UK, many UAE residents will be heading to the UK and many living in the UK will be travelling to the UAE.

Those heading to Britain will not need to quarantine and the same rules apply for Brits coming to the UAE.

As the UK is currently under lockdown, tourists will not be able to travel from the UK to the UAE until at least December 2, as all but essential travel is currently banned.

Testing and other safety measures are in place however to maintain public safety.

Heading to the UAE? Here’s everything you need to know before departing.

Tourists from around the world are required to check if they can get a visa on arrival or have to apply for one before departing.

The list of approved nationalities for visa on arrival is listed here

Different countries around the world have different procedures before departure with some requiring travellers to undertake a COVID-19 test before travelling.

Travellers are advised to check their own country’s rules and regulations to make the appropriate arrangements.

Most tourists will have to present a negative COVID-19 test result from the past 96 hours upon arrival in Dubai. This applies to these countries: Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives Islands, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Republic of North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.

Some nationalities and travellers from many countries will be required to take a second test on arrival. This applies to these countries: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chile, Cote d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

In addition, it must be printed in English or Arabic, SMS notifications and digital certificates will not be accepted.

Travellers from the UK and from Germany have the option to take a COVID-19 test prior to travelling (to the 96-hour timeline) or can instead take a COVID-19 test on arrival at Dubai International Airport.

For the latest requirements and list of countries and procedure, click here.

For returning residents arriving in Dubai, before travelling all residents with Dubai visas are required to get return approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)

UAE residents have the option to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate that is valid for 96 hours from the date of test or take the COVID 19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Residents travelling from some countries may also be required to have a COVID-19 test prior to departure.

For the latest regulations for residents, click here.



In September, the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship announced that tourists can visit Abu Dhabi.

For residents, before departure, you must obtain entry permission from The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA). To apply, click here.

At the time of writing, an electronic wristband must be worn for 14 days by residents and tourists, with people needing to quarantine for that time.

All travellers to Abu Dhabi must also take a PCR nasal swab test before boarding their flight in their home country.

International travellers are also expected to disclose the date of entry at all ports and are required to abide by the 14-day quarantine regulations in Abu Dhabi.

A second COVID-19 test will be arranged on the 12th day of quarantine if negative the wristband is removed after 14 days.

Failure to follow the correct quarantine procedures can result in fines as outlined by the Attorney General.

All travellers to the UAE must take a PCR nasal swab test before boarding their flight in their home country.

If you come to UAE through Abu Dhabi and spend two weeks in another emirate, you will not need to quarantine for a further 14 days on your return to Abu Dhabi.

For the latest travel regulations for residents and tourists, click here.

For Abu Dhabi quarantine guidelines, click here

