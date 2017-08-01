Hilton to debut LXR Hotels & Resorts brand in Seychelles

Global hotel operator Hilton has announced plans to bring its luxury LXR Hotels & Hotels brand to the archipelago nation of Seychelles in the Indian Ocean.

The new Mango House Seychelles LXR Hotels & Resorts will open on Mahé, Seychelles’ largest island, characterised by its white sand beaches. The five-star resort is on track to open at the start of next year, extending across the edge of the Anse aux Poules Bleues bay.

“We are delighted to have signed an agreement to bring LXR Hotels & Resorts to the Seychelles,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton.

“Mango House Seychelles will allow guests to delight in a myriad of unique and exciting culinary concepts, including a variety of locally inspired menus. Guests can look forward to enjoying a boutique luxury resort experience at this outstanding LXR property.”

The property was originally built as a family home by the lauded fashion photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri. Hilton has created the resort with 41 keys, including nine suites, with the interior design retaining the heritage and culture of the surrounding area.

Other facilities include spa treatment rooms overlooking the Indian Ocean, an eye-shaped pool, an infinity pool and a wooden deck pool, along with a strong set of F&B venues.

Once open, F&B venues will include Mediterranean-inspired Muse, Japanese eatery Azido, a barbeque pop-up, an Indo-Seychelles bar serving exotic drinks and a lively poolside bar.

“It’s a pleasure to introduce LXR to the Seychelles where our guests will experience the unique story of this incredible property come to life,” said Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

“Developed in harmony with its picturesque surroundings, Mango House Seychelles will deliver handcrafted hospitality with the rich and fascinating Seychellois culture woven into every aspect of the guest experience. The property will be a fabulous addition to our growing collection, and we look forward to extending LXR’s exceptional service to both visitors and locals of these fabled islands.”

Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels and Resorts will join three existing Hilton properties in the Seychelles, including Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa, and DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles – Allamanda Resort & Spa.

The LXR brand is characterised as bringing luxury hospitality to characterful or lesser-known parts of the world, often with a focus on creating independent hotels.

