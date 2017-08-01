Campbell Gray to open equestrian sports hotel in Cairo

Owner-operator Campbell Gray Hotels has unveiled plans to open a hotel at one of Egypt’s equestrian hubs.

Kings Polo Hotel, Spa & Clubhouse will be located at the Kings Polo Academy inl Cairo, doubling up as a wellness destination for players. The 70-key property will overlook the polo fields, offering guests access to an all-day dining venue, a bar and an outdoor terrace.

Much like The Merchant House in Bahrain, also part of Campbell Gray, the Cairo hotel will have its own library lounge. This lounge will house the largest equestrian book collection in the region, said the group.

Additionally, Campbell Gray Hotels will operate a new clubhouse with an additional restaurant, lounge bar and dining area.

Saad Audeh, chairman, Campbell Gray Hotels said: “We are thrilled to be part of this unique project in Cairo by Esmeralda Real Estate Development. We share their vision to create a totally unique and modern destination, built around the passion and excitement for polo and equestrian pursuits.

“Located so close to the Pyramids and the new Grand Egyptian Museum, the resort is perfectly placed for historic tours of Egypt. Campbell Gray Hotels will deliver its usual exceptional standards of service and create lasting memories for guests staying at this wonderful destination.”

The hotel is slated to open by 2022.