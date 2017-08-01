Hoteliers Award 2020: Meet our sponsor Wishbox

Wishbox is an Israel-based guest experience platform that provides end to end solutions allowing hotels, vacation rentals, and hostels to engage and communicate with guests and generate more revenue by upselling their lesser-used services per guest stay and also enhancing their stay experience at every point. We empower hosts and allow them to take control over the guest journey and improve their guest experience from the moment the booking is confirmed until check out. Wishbox integrates to the core systems of the hotel, CRM, loyalty and allowing hoteliers to quickly start using digital solutions to automate labour work, generate more revenues, push their brand awareness, and significantly increase guest satisfaction in a pay as you go model recusing large capex spend and reduce ongoing costs.

In 2021, the rapid expansion of guests upsell and add-more avenues to enhance yield per customer/per night is the value proposition the hotel industry is looking for to widen its reach into customers’ pockets and allow them to experience the property for all it has to offer in an integrated guest experience digitally.

We’re looking forward to being part of the Hotelier Middle East awards 2020 because while we are a well-established brand in hotels across the world, the Middle East’s hotels have yet to be explored and we see a great fit in the technology gaps in the region’s current guest experience that we fill very easily and with a low-entry cost approach.

