New DoubleTree by Hilton to achieve five-star status in Dubai

Published: 18 November 2020
By: Josh Corder
Hilton has announced plans to open its first five-star DoubleTree by Hilton-branded hotel in Dubai, joining three other four-star properties already in the emirate.

DoubleTree by Hilton M Square Hotel & Residence is set to a December 2020 opening, set to become the flagship property for the upscale brand within Dubai. It will feature 458 keys, 327 spread across rooms and suites and the remaining 131 allocated for serviced residences.

The newly-appointed general manager of the property, Serpil Guney explained, “Dubai continues to amaze the world with its glorious hotel openings and the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences is a significant addition to the city’s impressive hospitality industry.

"As the first five-star DoubleTree by Hilton, we are very proud to be the newest trendsetter at the heart of Dubai’s traditional and cultural district. In keeping with our warm and welcoming identity, we offer residents and visitors alike the ultimate privacy and comfort of home.”

There will be three F&B including a rooftop pool lounge, six meeting rooms and a ballroom, a member’s lounge, outdoor swimming pools including one kids pool, a fitness centre and spa treatment rooms.

The 19-storey hotel will stand next to Burjuman Shopping Mall and its metro station, giving it a location Hilton says is perfect for modern business travellers and leisure guests.

