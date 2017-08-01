Report uncovers the post-pandemic tourism trends you need to know

A new report has identified four key trends in tourism that will lead the sector towards recovery. Published by consultancy firm Oliver Wyman and The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), it says once companies adopt the trends, recovery will come about much sooner.

Demand evolution

The report found demand around travel has changed dramatically, with people now preferring more predictable and trusted destinations.

Additionally, there has been a surge in demand for domestic vacations and outdoor activities.

Health and hygiene

Travellers need to see new protocols in place at their destinations and be assured with an establishment’s crisis management.

Innovation and digitalisation

There has been an acceleration in digitalisation in travel and tourism lately, where travellers are looking for a more seamless experience. The rise of contactless technology has also been comforting for people looking to avoid high-touch points.



Sustainability

There is now a heightened public awareness around the wildlife and environmental impact of the industry. Firms must be ready to cater for the growing demand in community inclusion and diversity, said the report.

The Traveller Sentiment Survey also urges firms to promote public and private sector collaboration, working together to save millions of jobs, reintroduce traveller confidence and make the sector more resilient.

“As full year passenger numbers are forecasted by IATA to reach only 30 percent of 2019 levels in the Middle East, the implications to the travel and tourism sector brought on by COVID-19 were severe, leaving no traveller, businesses, workforce, and community untouched," said Matthieu De Clercq, partner at Oliver Wyman.

"As such, it has become essential for public and private sectors to work together to recover the millions of jobs impacted, rebuild traveller confidence, and build the sector’s resilience."

According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, travel and tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million in total), making a 10.3 percent contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.

De Clercq added: “It is notable that leaders have remained strong and steadfast in the face of adversity with governments in the Middle East having affirmed their commitment to supporting global travel and tourism.

"This is apparent through the efforts and investments directed towards launching incentives and facilities to support the sector such as streamlining travel and visa processes, improving safety and security, expediting the development and testing of a vaccine and recognizing the sovereign right of states to control the entry of foreign nationals.”