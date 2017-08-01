Director of restaurants and bars chosen at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

The newly-opened Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown has appointed its director of restaurants and bars. Timothy Groeneweg has been picked for the role, bringing years of culinary experience to the dining table.

The ambitious Groeneweg has been on the Hotelier radar for years, having been Highly Commended at sister title Caterer Middle East’s Awards ceremony in 2017. Even before that accolade, he was making waves in the region’s vibrant F&B scene. He has worked for hotel companies such as Jumeirah in Abu Dhabi, Atlantis, The Palm and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, all in F&B management positions.

“We are beyond delighted to welcome Timothy to the team at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. Timothy’s passion for food, combined with his vast culinary expertise makes him the ideal addition to our neighbourhood,” said general manager of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Laura Eggleton.

To date, this is one of Groeneweg’s most senior positions, having previously been an assistant director of F&B and a restaurant manager before that.

Reading this on Arabian Industry? Be sure to head to Hotelier Middle East for the original story, where you can also access industry-leading interviews and the region's top breaking news.

He moves to the Downtown area entrusted with overseeing all F&B operations at IHG’s latest lifestyle hotel, elevating standards at Open Sesame, Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge and Off The Wall – a trendy cocktail bar.