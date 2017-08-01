Director of restaurants and bars chosen at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 November 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The newly-opened Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown has appointed its director of restaurants and bars. Timothy Groeneweg has been picked for the role, bringing years of culinary experience to the dining table.

The ambitious Groeneweg has been on the Hotelier radar for years, having been Highly Commended at sister title Caterer Middle East’s Awards ceremony in 2017. Even before that accolade, he was making waves in the region’s vibrant F&B scene. He has worked for hotel companies such as Jumeirah in Abu Dhabi, Atlantis, The Palm and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, all in F&B management positions.

“We are beyond delighted to welcome Timothy to the team at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. Timothy’s passion for food, combined with his vast culinary expertise makes him the ideal addition to our neighbourhood,” said general manager of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Laura Eggleton.

To date, this is one of Groeneweg’s most senior positions, having previously been an assistant director of F&B and a restaurant manager before that.

He moves to the Downtown area entrusted with overseeing all F&B operations at IHG’s latest lifestyle hotel, elevating standards at Open Sesame, Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge and Off The Wall – a trendy cocktail bar.
Reading this on Arabian Industry? Be sure to head to Hotelier Middle East for the original story, where you can also access industry-leading interviews and the region's top breaking news.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Medianet optimises video streaming service delivery with Harmonic
    IoGates integrates with SoundFlow to connect picture and sound
      SiTL Middle East 2021 is pulled amid pandemic fallout
        SAP opens hub in Dubai to manage vaccine supply distribution
          ‘Hundreds of air freighters needed’ to support e-commerce expansion

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Jumeirah GM
              YODEZEEN transforms the interiors of a Soviet-era building into this Instagrammable restaurant
                Talented Mumbai designer Avni Sejpal brings light to commercial projects using inspiration from the natural world
                  Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                    Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck