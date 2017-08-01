Emirates named ‘most bio-secure airline’ amid pandemic

Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the Safe Travel Barometer.

The airline, which resumed scheduled flights in May, topped the rankings of over 230 global airlines with a ‘Safe Travel Score’ of 4.4 out of 5.0.

The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.Biosafety measures taken by the airline include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits, protective barriers at check-in desks and immigration counters, personal protective equipment and new safety protocols for cabin crew and airport employees in customer facing roles, and elevated aircraft cleaning procedures including the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft lavatories every 45 minutes during flights, among other measures.

Emirates became the first airline in the industry to offer its customers free COVID-19 cover to help them travel with more confidence.

Emirates' booking policies also offer customers greater flexibility and confidence to plan their travel, the company said.

The Safe Travel Barometer was launched in 2020 to monitor global traveller health and safety measures, traveller convenience initiatives and overall traveller experience which influences traveller’s decision-making.

Safe Travel Barometer is a B2B solution by Safe Travel Technologies, an independent subsidiary of VIDEC, a travel industry advisory and consulting firm. The coverage includes more than 2,000 companies across 10 industry categories, 50 parameters, and traveller arrival information on more than 80 destinations.