IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City unveils cinematic studio for events

InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City has announced a partnership with technology services company MAZE FX.

IHG has set up its own studio for corporate guests to host livestreams, conferences and other digital or hybrid events. Teaming with MAZE FX and MBOX, the studio sensors allow for real-time motion graphic display and augmented reality using gaming AI technology.

Michael Borges, area director of sales & marketing, IHG Dubai Festival City commented: “We are the first hotels in the Middle East to have built, or to have, a chroma green studio and able to combine this unique MBOX - Virtual Real Time Experience technology. We are thrilled by this partnership that enable us to be leaders in innovation and consequently add great value to our loyal customer’s events. Imagine having speakers all over the world being hologrammed in our 10,000 sq m-plus event spaces and the Dubai Festival Conference Arena; the sky is truly the limit.”

The result, says IHG, is a studio which is equipped with the same systems used by TV and cinema industries. The studio is available for all event planners and organisers to use within its four properties, labelled by the group as the first of its kind in the region.



Joel Vicente, managing director, MAZE FX Europe added: “We are delighted to partner with IHG Festival City on this project. This will establish our technology and brand in the Middle East, and we could not be more excited. Buyers are acknowledging the value of this technology in current virtual scenarios but are also sure they will incorporate this unique service when designing mind-blowing content once face to face events resume entirely. To partner with one of the great hotels brands in the word increases our responsibility of delivering second to none experiences.”

Properties within the DFC complex include the Intercontinental (508 rooms), InterContinental Residences Suites (264 rooms), Crowne Plaza (316 rooms) and the Holiday Inn (510 rooms).