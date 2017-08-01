IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City unveils cinematic studio for events

IHG has set up its own studio for corporate guests to host livestreams, conferences and other digital or hybrid events. Teaming with MAZE FX and MBOX, the studio sensors allow for real-time motion graphic display and augmented reality using gaming AI technology.Michael Borges, area director of sales & marketing, IHG Dubai Festival City commented: “We are the first hotels in the Middle East to have built, or to have, a chroma green studio and able to combine this unique MBOX - Virtual Real Time Experience technology. We are thrilled by this partnership that enable us to be leaders in innovation and consequently add great value to our loyal customer’s events. Imagine having speakers all over the world being hologrammed in our 10,000 sq m-plus event spaces and the Dubai Festival Conference Arena; the sky is truly the limit.”
The result, says IHG, is a studio which is equipped with the same systems used by TV and cinema industries. The studio is available for all event planners and organisers to use within its four properties, labelled by the group as the first of its kind in the region.
[[{"fid":"81949","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]