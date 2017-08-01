Hakkasan Group to open lounge and dining concept Ling Ling at Atlantis, The Royal

Hakkasan Group is set to open its third Ling Ling restaurant worldwide at Atlantis, The Royal in Dubai when the luxury resort eventually opens.

Ling Ling is the group’s more vibrant concept, inspired by the popular Japanese after-work bars, izakayas, it evolves from drinks to dining to dancing, with craft cocktails paired with Cantonese fare.

Having started as a lounge concept inside Hakkasans around the world, Ling Ling is now a standalone concept with international locations in Oslo and Marrakesh, and another slated to open in Mexico City in 2021.

Designed by renowned Parisian studio Gilles and Boissier, Ling Ling Dubai will be located on levels 22 and 23 of Atlantis, The Royal, overlooking the resort’s 90-metre sky pool, and will be accessed via a private elevator.

“Locals and travelers alike have flocked to Ling Ling across continents since it became its own concept. We’re enthusiastic at the prospect of bringing Ling Ling’s intriguing menus and unmatched late-night experience to a new frontier and could not ask for a better partner than Atlantis, The Royal,” said Angela Lester, executive vice president of business development for Hakkasan Group. “We look forward to emerging as a destination known for modern, decadent style that will help revolutionize and grow the culinary and nightlife scene in Dubai for many years to come.”

The introduction of Ling Ling to Atlantis, The Royal means that sister restaurant Hakkasan, currently located at Atlantis, The Palm will no longer be moving next door, as was originally planned, when the new resort opens.

Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences said: “It’s already been an incredible journey with Hakkasan and following the great chemistry between both brands, we’re extremely excited to welcome Ling Ling to the Atlantis, Dubai portfolio of celebrity restaurants. Atlantis is continuously evolving our resorts to deliver the world-class experiences and I know that the addition of a sophisticated culinary and nightlife concept such as Ling Ling is going to further enhance our positioning”.