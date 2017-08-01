Marriott International names new president for EMEA

Published: 2 November 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Hospitality giant Marriott International has appointed Satya Anand as its president for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Spending 32 years with the group, Anand was most recently COO of luxury & Southern Europe and global design for EMEA.

He takes over from Liam Brown who will now sit as group president for U.S. & Canada.

“I am delighted that Satya has taken on this role to lead our business across Europe, Middle East and Africa at such a fundamental time for the hospitality industry,” said Craig S. Smith, group president, international, Marriott International.

“As a 32-year Marriott veteran, Satya has a remarkable knowledge of the industry and our business, as well as outstanding relationships with associates, guests, owners and franchisees. His ability to engage and inspire will serve him well as he takes on this important position,” Smith added.

Anand will lead Marriott’s post-COVID-19 recovery, looking after 998 hotels spread across 75 countries. Reinvigorating the travel industry will be top of his agenda, where he will enhance cleanliness and sanitation across all EMEA properties, and spearhead international campaigns to reinstate guest confidence.

The company has 24 of its 30 brands represented in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Le Méridien, Sheraton and AC Hotels by Marriott. Additionally, Design Hotels, a collection of privately owned and operated hotels and a part of Marriott International’s brand portfolio, will be overseen by Anand in his new role.

He will also be expected to introduce new initiatives to Marriott’s 140 million Bonvoy members, and digitalise hotel operations where possible.

Originally from India, Anand joined Marriott in 1988 as a night auditor at the Vienna Marriott Hotel. He went on to hold a number of senior positions at Marriott, including area VP roles in Western and Central Europe, CFO for Europe and board member of the AC Hotels Joint Venture.

In his three decades at Marriott, he has been instrumental in a number of major projects. He led multi-million-dollar renovation of The Ritz-Carlton Berlin, the opening of The St. Regis Venice and the latest addition to W Hotels & Resorts, W Ibiza.

He currently resides in London and Vienna.


