Sheraton Jeddah’s major renovation will overhaul 155 luxury rooms

Five-star Sheraton Jeddah Hotel is on track to complete its major renovation project by the first quarter of 2021.

Once finished, the 30-year old beachfront hotel will see all areas and facilities revamped.

The project will update all 155 keys of the hotel, as well as an overhaul of the Royal Suite. It will also add five meeting rooms, a ladies gym, an interactive coffee lounge, upgraded lobby area, an outdoor terrace and a modified all-day dining venue, to the hotel. The GM of the Red Sea-facing hotel, Edwin Wijkhuijs said the property has been part of the Jeddah community for years and the refurbishment will give loyal and distinguished guests a revitalised Sheraton experience to enjoy. The update to the Saudi hotel is part of a company-wide brand overhaul Sheraton inked four years ago.

Following Marriott International’s US$13.6 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels in 2016, the latter’s upmarket Sheraton Hotels brand was promised a facelift.

Sheraton vice-president and global brand leader Indy Adenaw detailed the renovation plans last year. "Sheraton has a special place in Middle Eastern communities," Adenaw said, speaking to Gulf News. "I have to say the history of Sheraton in this region really rivals any other region."

“Some of these iconic hotels, just given how much history and heritage they’ve had, have not had renovations in a number of years,” he said. “Now we’re starting to see renovations in those hotels.”

“This has been a journey of firsts in some ways,” he said, adding: “This has been the first brand that we have gone through an international reinvigoration journey with.”

At the time of writing, Sheraton has 14 operational hotels in the Middle East, including the Sheraton Grand Dubai, which has completed its renovation.