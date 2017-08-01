Suppliers You Should Know: Sun & Safe

Tell us about your company...

Sun & Safe was founded in Denmark in 2016 to provide a multi-purpose solution for hotels with private pools and beaches around the world. Our products are for the hotels who want to differentiate themselves by giving their guests an exclusive journey. We have combined everything needed to make the guests feel safe and luxurious.

However, the pandemic hit the tourism sector and we had to adapt. Therefore, we have developed and produced our new product; the UVHandle. We believe that it will make people feel safer and start traveling again.

What products do you supply to the hospitality industry?

We have provided the innovative and exclusive Safety Base for hotels around the world. The Safety Base distinguishes itself as it is multi-functional; it functions as a table and comes with a cabinet which can be locked with a personal wristband, solar-powered USB charger, and a cooling box for beverages and foods. We also offer a booking system which enables guests, to not only book their room, but also sun beds at the beach or pool.

Our UVHandle is for those who believe that the safety of guests, customers, and employees is of highest priority. It reduces the spread of viruses and bacteria and improves the overall hygiene of your company.

Tell us about your latest launch?

The UVHandle is the latest in field of infection prevention and is used for disinfecting door handles. The treatment is based on safe ultraviolet light and is ideal for places with high human activity. Design, functionality, and simplicity have been combined in this product. It is easily installed, without the need of screws or drills. Each time the handle is used, the sensor detects the movement. When the movement has stopped, the UVHandle moves out and initiates a disinfection-cycle with UV-C light. When the cycle is completed it moves back to the original position and the door handle is disinfected and safe to use.

The UVHandle has been developed in cooperation with Danish experts in the field of UV-technology. The technology used in the UVHandle is acknowledged and well-documented. It is used in, e.g. the pharmaceutical sector to ensure that medicine is not contaminated during production. It has proven to be highly effective on viruses such as influenza, SARS, and COVID-19 and kills up to 99 percent of all microorganisms on surfaces.

Why should hotels use it?

There are many reasons for hotels, as well as other companies, to use our product. Firstly, according to several studies, viruses and bacteria have significant, direct and indirect impact on workplaces and hotels, such as increased health costs, lower productivity, and higher absenteeism. In addition, employees' and guests' contact with each other and with contaminated surfaces, contribute to the spread of infection within the hotel.

Door handles are some of the most frequently touched surfaces and continuous sanitation of these can be a major challenge. However, the UVHandle ensures that the door handles are always clean and safe to use.

More specifically, it helps hotels ensure the safety of their guests and employees. The technology is proven, the product is highly effective against microorganisms (kills up to 99 percent of influenza, COVID-19, etc.), it reduces sick leave, and it reduces costs associated with cleaning and cleaning supplies.

Most importantly, it sends an important message to potential guests: "We prioritise your safety and have taken every measure necessary to ensure it. Come visit us now!"

What sets your company apart from the competition?

Regarding the UVHandle, there are no competitors providing a similar solution. Some may argue that the increase in cleaning staff solves the challenges related to Covid-19. However, the staff might clean the door handles a couple of times a day. Contrary to human staff, the UVHandle disinfects every time the door is used. When guests check into their rooms or visits the bathroom in the lobby, they do not know, when the door handle has been cleaned last.

Our product is visible, automatic, and effective.