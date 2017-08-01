UAE and Israeli hospitality leaders to discuss new tourism opportunities

Hospitality leaders and experts from both the UAE and Israel will discuss new tourism opportunities later this month. It will be one of the first talks around new business avenues since the historic Abraham Accords signing earlier this year.

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) will host the dialogue, which will dive into synergies between tourism, hospitality and the tech industry. Leaders will virtually convene in a Zoom webinar.

“Leveraging the upswing in momentum in the Israel-UAE ties on the back of the recently concluded peace deal, we are delighted to host this webinar that brings into focus the best of what both countries have to offer- hospitality, travel, tech and innovation,” said EAHM director of research and innovation Dr. Sanjay Nadkarni.

“The webinar aims to provide insights to stakeholders including industry practitioners, students and academics in Israel, the U.A.E. and the wider region, with the goal of understanding the magnitude of potential opportunities this newly established partnership offers”.

The panel will focus on the main challenges that the hospitality industry is facing and what innovations are being implemented to overcome these challenges. Panellists will include EAHM alumni and director of Growth at Hoick, UAE Vladan Pantelic; EAHM alumni and COO of Interel, UAE Florian Kriechbaumer; Jumeirah Group head of information technology, UAE Sanjay Sharma; Ventures Consultants co-founder, Israel Gal Shefer and Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Kinneret College, Israel Dr. Eran Ketter.

The UAE, and then Bahrain, became the first Arab countries to normalise ties with Israel after decades of animosity. On the tourism front alone, it is hoped the new peace deal will bring in between 100,000-250,000 visitors a year for both the UAE and Israel.