Rapidly-growing voco brand signs fifth hotel in KSA

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has announced the signing of its fifth voco brand hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, just two years after the brand was first established.

Saudi-based Arif Group signed the management agreement with IHG, with the pair planning to complete the hotel by 2022.

Once finished, voco Jeddah North will comprise 145 keys, bolstering the Kingdom’s upscale segment of the market with an outdoor pool, a gym and a spa with four treatment rooms. It will also feature an all-day dining venue, a coffee lounge and a rooftop lounge.

IHG’s managing director for India & MEA, Pascal Gauvin said, “We are excited to partner with and welcome Arif Group to the IHG family with the signing of voco Jeddah North. With redevelopment of waterfront projects, airport infrastructure and high-speed train connectivity, Jeddah is emerging as an important destination within Saudi Arabia - it is also a crucial link between the Holy cities of Madinah and Makkah.

We are also pleased to add another voco hotel to our growing upscale portfolio in the Kingdom and cater to a wide range of guests expected to visit the country in the coming years. With the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 progressing, KSA is a priority market for us in the region and we remain committed to our growth ambition in the country.”

voco Jeddah North will be close to Jeddah Seasons square, Obhur Corniche and the Alexandria beach while also being a stone’s throw from the Obhur Bay, near the east coast of the Red Sea.

Arif Group’s Arif Fahad A Altwairqi shared his confidence that the hotel will be a hit in the country. “With development of tourism infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, upscale hospitality is a growing category in the Kingdom.Taking into account the uniqueness of IHG’s upscale brand, voco, combined with an excellent location and the demand for quality accommodation in the city, I am confident voco Jeddah North will be a great success on opening in 2022.”

IHG introduced the world to voco in 2018, quickly becoming a highly popular brand in the region.

