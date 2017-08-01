The Sofitel Dubai Downtown launches French-Mediterranean lounge bar

A new lounge bar has opened at The Sofitel Dubai Downtown offering classic terroir French home-style cuisine with a relaxed Mediterranean atmosphere.

Located on the third floor of the hotel, L’Apero is accented with countryside French décor, has an al fresco terrace, and offers a four hour happy hour from 5pm until 9pm each day with drinks and bites from AED29.

Caroline Trichet, general manager at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, said: “We have an exciting social calendar with something scheduled for every day of the week. From business lunches to a four-hour happy hour and live music on Wednesdays and Fridays, there’s something for everyone at L’Apero.”

The menu is a fusion of French and Mediterranean flavours, featuring the likes of a shawarma baguette, three French-inspired customisable sharing platters, tailor made sandwiches, and more.

Its drinks menu features a selection of original cocktails with a French twist and an array of classic premium drinks.

The business lunch will cost AED69 per person and is available from noon until 5pm. L’Apero itself is open daily from midday until 1am.

It’s the latest in a host of openings for Sofitel in Dubai, with its The Obelisk hotel just launching in the city alongside multiple Michelin star winning Daniel Boulud’s Brasserie Boulud, and Amsterdam import Taiko.