Al Bustan Palace in Oman gives promotions across departments

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 November 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz-Carlton Hotel, now under the leadership of newly-appointed GM Nabil Al Zadjali, has given out three promotions across its workforce.

The five-star Omani resort has named a director of sales and marketing (DOSM), assistant director of rooms and an executive chef, all three of which were hired internally.

Rahil Khan – DOSM
Rahil Khan steps into the DOSM position after two decades working in hospitality. He started out in 2000 as a front office assistant, working across the sector in a variety of roles for Taj, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Grosvenor House, Address Hotels + Resorts, Marriott, Sofitel and of course, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Previously director of sales at the hotel, he will now have the added responsibility of scouting out business opportunities, creating marketing campaigns and spearheading revenue strategies.

Talal Al Hashmi – Assistant director of rooms
Reporting directly to general manager Al Zadjali, Tala Al Hashmi has been elevated to assistant director of rooms.

Al Hashmi was trained in Dublin at the Jurys Doyle Ballsbridge Hotel, exposed to all corners of hotel operation, including F&B, recreation and front office.

He first joined Al Bustan Palace in 2015 as the director of housekeeping, later he was tasked with directing the entire department and overseeing all the heart of house operations. His new role demands him to look after both room and recreation operations.

Anoob Ashraf – Executive chef
Anoob Ashraf joined Al Bustan Palace in 2015, taking on the role of chef de cuisine at Al Khiran Kitchen restaurant, and within eight months he was promoted to executive sous chef. Now, he has been given even more responsibility as executive chef, where he will lead entire venues and their brigades.


