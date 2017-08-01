Five-star Oman resort Six Senses Zighy Bay to reopen

Six Senses Zighy Bay has announced it will reopen its doors following a hiatus brought about by the pandemic.

Aaron McGrath, general manager, said, “We’re delighted to be able reopen the resort and that we can get back to doing what we do best, providing unforgettable experiences,” going on to reveal that bookings would resume on November 30.

“It’s been quite the year for us all, but we can’t wait to have guests back at our resort, just in time for UAE National Day Celebrations and for the upcoming festive period,” the GM added.

The reopening announcement came shortly after UAE and Omani authorities revealed citizens of the Sultanate of Oman will be able to enter the UAE without prior approval, a step towards normality for the two closely-linked nations.

The UAE is one of the resort’s most crucial source markets, but guests coming from the Arab state will still need to present a negative PCR test at the Dibba border to access the hotel.

The striking leisure destination underwent a refurbishment last summer, revamping décor, furnishings, F&B areas and recreational facilities.

Speaking about the refurbishment, McGrath said, “Resort owners have been instrumental in the design process and this refresh will significantly enhance the guest experience. They’re ensuring that their investment provides a strong design aesthetic and a continued commitment to minimal impact, both from the guest, as well as the environmental, perspective. Between the owners, the resort team and the contractors, we’re on target to deliver our completed project by the end of September.”