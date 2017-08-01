Marriott to bring new lifestyle brand into Middle East

Marriott International has announced plans to debut a new experience-based lifestyle brand in the Middle East. Moxy Hotels is described as a ‘playful’ brand meant to draw in younger travellers, boasting affordable stays and cutting-edge technology.

The global operator signed an agreement with Ingenious Holding Limited to bring the Moxy flag to the UAE by 2025, with the opening of Moxy Downtown Dubai.

“We are excited to work with Ingenious Holding Limited to open the first Moxy Hotel in the region,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

Currently, Moxy has just over 70 hotels in its portfolio, spread across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Briet continued that Dubai would be the perfect starting point for the brand in the Middle East, with the popularity of affordable hotels already snowballing.

“The introduction of Moxy continues to reinforce the demand we are seeing for affordable accommodation across the Middle East, without compromising on style. With its playful personality and stylish setting, Moxy will be a great fit for a vibrant and dynamic destination like Dubai.”

Moxy Downtown Dubai is slated to house 320 keys, furnishing rooms with modular furniture. It will also have ‘hi-tech touches’, fast Wi-Fi and a range of industrial-inspired social spaces.

Facilities will include a rooftop bar and restaurant, a bowling alley, a swimming pool, a library and a fitness centre.

Hotelier Middle East’s cover story in our November 2020 issue took a deep dive into the rise of lifestyle hotels in the UAE.

TRI Consulting’s Philippe Vercruysse says that the term lifestyle hotel is a hard one to pin down. The most common elements, he says, are their inclusion of collaborative spaces, cutting-edge design, with a strong focus on technology, and that they are locally connected, experience-led and individualised.

He adds: “One of the key components of a lifestyle hotel is the sense of community both in and outside the property. The creation of an internal community amongst guests is centred around a collaborative space, an area which attracts different types of guests at different times of the day. This work, live, play concept is a common feature in new lifestyle hotels and breaks down the traditional barriers of space planning in hotels.

“Instead of compartmentalised zones like a lobby, restaurant and bar, these collaborative areas incorporate all three and allow for an open and inviting environment for people to meet, socialise and work. In addition to creating a community amongst guests, these areas also appeal to people within the local community. They are increasingly popular with entrepreneurs, designers, and start-ups that prefer to work in an untethered environment or do not have the financial capacity for their own office space.

“This mix of two different groups of people creates an environment that is not witnessed in a traditional full-service hotel.”