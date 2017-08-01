Abu Dhabi hotel guest numbers rockets by 95 percent in Q3 2020

The number of guests staying in Abu Dhabi hotels increased by 95 percent in Q3 2020 compared to the quarter before it.

That is according to The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) which held its quarterly industry development committee meeting this week.

In it, the Department brought together stakeholders and entities from across the tourism sector to discuss the UAE’s capital’s recovery and achievements in Q3 2020. DCT Abu Dhabi revealed that the emirate currently has the highest hotel occupancy rates in the Middle East and the third highest revenue per available room (RevPAR), hiking by 46 percent last quarter.[[{"fid":"81993","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Thanks to the city’s tourism bounce back, its related industries have also recorded improvement. Malls for example saw an approximate 83 percent increase in footfall, with airline bookings also jumping by 119 percent. Seating capacity for all airlines operating in Abu Dhabi increased by 364 percent in the period.

HE Saood Al Hosani, acting undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Despite the profound disruptions caused by restrictions to public mobility, the positive indicators we have seen in the third quarter of this year are a testament to the agility and adaptability of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry in response to the evolving market landscape.”

During the meeting, DCT Abu Dhabi shared plans to introduce a cashless payment system across all consumer touchpoints within the sector, as well as plans for a dedicated bus route for key tourism sites.

“Looking ahead, tourism continues to be one of Abu Dhabi’s most important drivers to economic growth, and we greatly look forward to continuing our work with the Abu Dhabi government, health authorities, our partners and wider community to build on these achievements for many years to come,” added His Excellency.[[{"fid":"81992","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, went on to say that this year has given the Department an opportunity to innovate.

“This year has highlighted, more than ever before, the importance of innovation and collaboration in overcoming the challenges of the future, and DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to ensuring the creative cycle continues during all stages of our work.”

Sister emirate Dubai had a particularly strong September this year, where occupancy, RevPAR and ADR all inched up compared to the coronavirus-hit month of August.