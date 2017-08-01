Ajman hospitality workers receive training to assist people of determination

‘People of determination’ is the official term used across the UAE to refer to people living with some sort of disability.

Ajman’s new Jadara programme has been created to train staff in how to deal with people of determination, covering everything from sign language fundamentals to the correct approach to interacting with a person of determination.

The programme is split into three training sessions, the first with a person of determination trainer, then moving onto sign language basics and then the etiquette of dealing with a person of determination.

Hospitality workers across the emirate have already taken part in two training sessions, with a third yet to be completed. Once fulfilled, all participants will receive an official certificate of participation from the Ministry of Community Development by the end of the programme.

Sarah Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Director of Classification Section Department at licensing & tourism standards department of Ajman Tourism, said: “We continue to launch community initiatives for the benefit of the UAE, and "Jadarah" programme comes as part of Ajman Tourism’s commitment towards empowering people of determination.

The programme also provides various training methods for the hospitality professionals in learning the art of dealing with guests of determination. This will help the hospitality employees in providing a comfortable and pleasant stay for these special guests, in the Emirate of Ajman.”

Authorities added that the programme is part of the Ajman Vision 2021 to build a happy society.