Bright future for hotels in the UAE as 99 percent of Emiratis miss staying in them

Global hotel operator Hilton has stated 2021 will be ‘a busy year of travel’, following a survey of UAE residents.

Working with research company YouGov, Hilton surveyed 1,000 people across the country to gauge travel and hotel booking sentiment following almost a year of COVID-19.

More than half of survey respondents (51 per cent), which included UAE nationals, said they are planning three or more holidays next year if travel rules allow so. More than three-quarters of those surveyed (80 percent) said they miss being able to create new memories while travelling.

The survey spelt good news for Hilton, finding that 99 percent of Emiratis specifically miss making memories with their families in hotels. Additionally, 80 percent said they see hotel stays as an essential part of the hotel experience.

At the time of writing, Hilton has 6,333 hotels with almost one million keys for travellers to choose from. Even amid the pandemic, the group managed to open 133 hotels and 17,100 rooms last quarter.

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Hilton, said: “Our survey shows that the UAE’s passionate travellers are longing to discover places they have had on their bucket-list or revisit the destinations they have already fallen in love with to create memorable moments together again.”

Staycations provided a lifeline to hotels over the global travel freeze period this year, Hilton included. According to Hilton’s survey, this domestic trend is here to stay, with close to half (43 percent) planning to take an extended trip away in the UAE next year. 53 percent added that they are planning to book staycations either every month or every quarter.

Beyond the UAE, residents are also looking forward to booking stays in their home country (34 percent) and mainland Europe (26 percent). For Emiratis, in particular, 44 percent are eyeing European holidays next year, along with 33 percent making plans to fly to the Far East.

“It also demonstrates the hospitality industry’s crucial role in shaping people’s travel experiences. 2020 has reminded us just how important these moments are and how they become the stories we tell, the laughs we share and the experiences we never forget. Hilton Team Members all over the world are ready to welcome guests with all the reassurance they need to create their new memories whenever they are ready,” concluded Sleiffer.