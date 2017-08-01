Hotels across UAQ offering discounts to frontline workers

Hotels across the emirate of Umm Al Quwain will now offer exclusive packages and discounts to the nation’s frontline workers.

The Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department has teamed with the newly-established Frontline Heroes Office to celebrate the essential workers fighting against COVID-19 in the UAE.

Tourism and entertainment establishments throughout UAQ have pledged to take part, including Flamingo Beach Hotel, The Pearl Hotel, the Royal Residence Resort Umm Al Quwain and Barracuda Beach Resort. Additionally, workers and their families can avail discounts at Dreamland Water Park and Kite Beach Centre in the emirate.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan established the Frontline Heroes Office this year to raise awareness around the key role played by frontline workers during emergencies, in particular, coronavirus.

Those who are in the Office’s database, including healthcare workers, police officers, essential service providers, crisis managers, security and emergency service providers, humanitarian agencies, sterilisation personnel and volunteers, are all offered the discounted rates.

Through this initiative, the department aims to support frontline professionals, show appreciation of their efforts in protecting the UAE community, and continue to provide initiatives in the future that would directly support them and their families, emphasised Meera Al Mehrezi, director of the Tourism Department at the Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department to state-news agency WAM.