MICE sector license renewal fees slashed 50 percent by Ras Al Khaimah Ruler

Trade license renewal fees, and fines for violations have been cut by 50 percent for 12 months for companies working in Ras Al Khaimah’s MICE sector.

That is thanks to a new directive from HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is aiming to reinvigorate and support the northern emirate’s MICE sector.

The Ruler’s directives for the MICE sector are the latest in a series of procedures aimed mainly at reducing the burden on companies and guaranteeing business continuity, said state news agency WAM. These included exemptions on registration fees for many companies, as well as on license renewal fees. The incentives covered all business sectors in Ras Al Khaimah, including economic activities, tourism, government services, the environmental sector, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), retail and investments.

Despite harsh market conditions, Ras Al Khaimah has received admiration from across the region for its measures against COVID-19 and robust tourism performance results. Most recently RAK was named Gulf Tourism Capital for 2020 by tourism ministers within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in recognition of its consistency amid the pandemic.

Thanks to a range of initiatives and campaigns throughout the year, the emirate has seen some of the strongest hotel occupancy rates in the Middle East, running a highly successful staycation drive in the summer.

Upon receiving the accolade, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s (RAKTDA) CEO Raki Phillips thanked the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler for his invaluable contribution to the emirate’s recovery.

Phillips said, “In line with the esteemed vision of Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirate has grown in stature as a leader in adventure, culture and nature tourism in the region and we will continue on our journey to sustainably grow the destination in 2021 and beyond.”

Looking ahead, RAK’s MICE sector is one of many segments of the industry set to receive sizeable investment. The emirate’s Jebel Jais area for example will become home to the UAE’s highest meeting room, set atop the mountain.