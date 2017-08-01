One of Hotelier Awards’ first ever winners shares his story from 2004

With the Hotelier Awards 2020 just a few days away, our editorial team thought it would be appropriate to share just how impactful the awards can be for the region’s hardest working hoteliers.

We were reached out to by Mr Prashant Sharma, now in a top hospitality job in Oman, who was given Marketing / Business Development Person of the Year back in 2004 – our first ever awards.

Back then, he was assistant director of sales and marketing with Le Meridien Hotels and Resorts in Al Khobar, KSA. He said, “Receiving such an award gave me the confidence to work even harder. The Hotelier awards to me are about celebrating staff development and encouraging hoteliers to achieve more.”[[{"fid":"81989","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Even a decade and a half ago, he says the attributes to succeed in the industry remain the same. “Multitasking is key”, he said. “It is part of every job in hospitality, from revenue management to operations, sales and marketing.”

“In those days, nominees and their properties did not have social media to share their achievements. It was all based on word of mouth and what impact you made on your team members.

I’m delighted to see in 2020 people are able to use social media to share their proudest moments and have hundreds of people commend them for being part of the Hotelier Awards.”

On Tuesday, November 24, 2022, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai will host the ‘Back to the 80s’ themed Awards, and according to Sharma, theming the awards has been one of his favourite components.[[{"fid":"81990","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

“Hotelier Awards have been consistent for so many years, when I was given my accolade in 2004, the theme was ‘Let’s be different’. I believe a big part of the ceremony’s longevity has been these themes, they make people really look forward to the night and have some fun.”



The Levatio Hotel Muscat general manager has come a long way since our first awards. With that in mind, he had some words of wisdom for this year’s shortlisters.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate all the nominees in the region, the Hotelier Awards provide a spotlight to the industry’s model performers. They are an acknowledgement of all the hard work people put in and it is essential we make time to celebrate this each and every year.

Winning at the first Hotelier Awards has always been a cherished moment for me, and I know it will be for this year’s winners too.”

There's still time to book your place at this year's event. Please email anthony.chandran@itp.com for more information.