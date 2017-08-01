Ras Al Khaimah latest to offer hotel discounts to frontline workers

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced a partnership with the Frontline Heroes Office to offer discounted rates at hospitality and entertainment venues for the nation’s frontline workers.

As part of the collaboration, hotels across the northern emirate will provide exclusive rates on room stays and F&B experiences as a thanks to the UAE’s frontline workers. Participating hotels include Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and DoubleTree by Hilton; Rixos Bab Al Bahr; Citymax Hotels; BM Hotels and Resorts; Marjan Island Resort & Spa and Pullman Hotels and Resorts.

All the mentioned hotels are either slashing room rates, providing discounts on food and beverage, or both for the rest of 2020.

“We recognise the immense efforts and dedication of our frontline heroes over the past year while ensuring the nation’s safety and wellbeing. We would like to take this opportunity to honour their commitment to this responsibility and show our gratitude through a series of dedicated offers and benefits that they can avail when they visit Ras Al Khaimah,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA.



[[{"fid":"82004","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

He added, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome the nation’s heroes for a well-deserved break to enjoy the Emirate’s diverse entertainment and hospitality offering.”

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan established the Frontline Heroes Office this year to raise awareness around the key role played by frontline workers during emergencies, in particular, coronavirus.

Those who are in the Office’s database, including healthcare workers, police officers, essential service providers, crisis managers, security and emergency service providers, humanitarian agencies, sterilisation personnel and volunteers, are all offered the discounted rates.

The scheme was introduced to Umm Al Quwain one day before RAKTDA broke the news.





[[{"fid":"82005","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Her Excellency Professor Maha Barakat, Director General of the Frontline Heroes Office commented, “The Frontline Heroes Office strives to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the country’s heroes, working with partners on exclusive offerings to express the nation’s gratitude. With the help of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and its array of partners we are able to continue to reward and recognise the heroic efforts of the country’s frontline professionals and their immeasurable actions to protect the UAE and its community.”

Entertainment establishments taking part include Jebel Jais Viewing Deck, Bedouin Oasis, Suwaidi Pearls and many other recreational activities within the Jebel Jais region.