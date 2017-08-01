Ras Al Khaimah partners with India's SpiceJet to fly to 28 destinations

Published: 22 November 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) will welcome Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet into its airspace later this month, connecting UAE travellers to 28 new destinations out of India.

From November 26, 2020, SpiceJet will operate twice-weekly flights out of the emirate, inbound for Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, giving UAE passengers direct access to almost 30 Indian destinations.

“The commencement of SpiceJet passenger flights into RAK Airport is a significant step forward in helping the UAE get back to a normal footing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian expatriate community in the UAE numbers almost 3.5 million people and constitutes 27 percent of the population, making connectivity between our two countries an imperative”, explained RAK Airport CEO Sanjay Khanna.

SpiceJet added that its reputation in the UAE has greatly improved this year, mainly thanks to its repatriation efforts during the pandemic. The airline has repatriated almost 53,000 Indian nations on approximately 300 flights out of RAK since the start of June.

Additionally, the partnership feeds into the carrier’s overarching goals of expansion it had recently laid out. The flights out of Ras Al Khaimah to Indira Gandhi International Airport are the first of many to announced, revealed SpiceJet.

With UAE and India being each other’s largest trading partners, RAK Airport has an essential role to play in the business and economy of the emirate, especially in view of Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to diversify its economy from heavy industry to one that is knowledge-based and underpinned by human capital and tourism,” added Khanna.

Tickets for the Delhi – Ras Al Khaimah – Delhi flights will be as low as AED730, said the airline.

