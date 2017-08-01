Thailand unveils new tourism visa for Middle Eastern travellers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced a new tourism visa for Middle Eastern travellers. The ‘TR’ tourist visa allows holders to visit Thailand for up to 60 days, with the tourism department hoping the visa will help revive the country’s international tourism market.

“After taking all the necessary precautions to mitigate the pandemic, we are finally ready to welcome back visitors from the Middle East,” said Pichaya Saisaengchan, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East.

“With the unwavering support from our public and private sector partners in Thailand, we believe we have elevated the Kingdom’s tourism standards, taking into consideration the health and safety of our visitors from the region.”

Keeping safety at the forefront, the visa still mandates travellers to self-quarantine for 14-days upon arrival, where they must also hold medical and travel insurance covering at least US$100,000. Middle Eastern travellers will also be asked to provide a bank statement for proof of income in the last six months of at least $16,336.



[[{"fid":"81998","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Travellers looking to visit Thailand from the Middle East can reach out to the Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country with the required documents. Once approved, travellers can then apply for a Certificate of Entry (CoE) on the official Thai Government website

Arrivals to Thailand from the Middle East have been up and down for the last few years. Data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in 2018 revealed arrivals from the region were down 4.56 percent to 432,054 that year.

Pre-pandemic, the Tourism Authority hoped 2020 would the year more Middle Eastern travellers visit the country, even taking Expo 2020 Dubai in account when creating marketing strategies.