TripAdvisor remains one of most talked about travel companies online, finds GlobalData

TripAdvisor, GetYourGuide and Skyscanner emerged as the most mentioned companies among travel and tourism influencer discussions on Twitter during the third quarter (Q3) of 2020, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The discussions related to TripAdvisor revealed that safe travel has assumed greater significance during the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic travel, road trips and outdoor adventures rocketed up as many travellers now prefer to explore less crowded destinations.

Among trends, ‘hotel’ emerged as the most mentioned trend by travel and tourism influencers, followed by ‘destinations’ and ‘family-travel’ on Twitter, reveals GlobalData.

The discussions on ‘hotel’ revealed that robotic technology has become one of the trending technologies in hospitality industry to improve customer service by offering safe touchless experience to make travellers COVID-19-secure during hotel stays. During the pandemic, ‘Hotel Trio in Healdsburg’ attracted travellers with its robot ‘Rosé’ offering services like cleaning and contactless deliveries.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Travel and Tourism Influencer Platform, which tracks more than 200 leading industry experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, revealed travel expert and founder of Traveldudes ‘Melvin Bocher’, who largely shares travel guides related to various destinations across the world, emerged as the top influencer during Q3 2020.

Sonja Holverson, co-founder of OutBounding and travel blogger, emerged as the next top influencer with an influencer score of 85. He shares mostly about the travel and tourism talks on Twitter. He was followed by travel blogger Arthur Frommer with an influencer score 68