Young marketer lands cluster position at Hilton in Ras Al Khaimah

Hospitality
News
Published: 22 November 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Shalvesh Nundlaul has been made cluster marketing & communications manager at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa and Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah, just four years into his time at Hilton.

Nundlaul started with the global operator at Hilton Sharjah in 2016 as a marketing coordinator. He was later promoted to marketing executive at Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah in 2019, before landing his latest role.

As the cluster manager, Nundlaul will be handling communications at both hotels, along with their marketing campaigns and social media presence. All marketing and PR plans for the hotels will have to be run by Nundlaul first, while he also handles media visits, reviews, conferences and tours.

Cluster commercial director for the hotels, Ninoslav Vidovic, said, “Shalvesh has been an integral member of the team for a number of years with his continuous commitment, creativity and cost-effective innovative ideas. We have looked many times for marketing manager solutions on the market, but we did not realize that we have a real creative gem in house.

He has shown great work ethic, a strong go-for-it attitude that crossed borders of his department, that contributed great deal to our non-stop business efforts and made Hilton RAK Resort one for the most successful hotels in UAE. These are just a few reasons why Shalvesh deserves this promotion. I look forward to seeing Shalvesh grow as he continues to succeed.”

Vidovic himself only joined the cluster earlier this February, bringing with him two decades of experience.

Vidovic was previously cluster director of sales for Hilton in Prague; in the role he expanded market reach towards South America, Asia and Commonwealth of Independent States countries. He also helped Hilton’s position in North America and helped secure large events in the region.
