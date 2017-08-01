Abu Dhabi’s first Cove Beach to open from Friday, November 27

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is set to welcome guests from Friday, November 27 at its new location at Makers District, Al Reem Island.

It’s the second Cove Beach in the UAE, following the first at Caesar’s Palace on Bluewaters Island in Dubai, and will be bringing many of the original venue’s popular activations including the Rose All Day ladies day, Latin-themed Little Havana on Sundays, Unplugged for music lovers on Tuesdays, and a new ladies night on Thursdays.

Sitting directly on the beachfront along the coastline of Makers District on Al Reem Island and opposite the Saadiyat Island Cultural District, the venue will open the doors to its al fresco restaurant and lounge, plus 300 meters of beach front, a pool set by the ocean, and the only swimmable beach on Al Reem Island.

A partnership between Cove Beach and IMKAN Properties, Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is managed by LIVIT Hospitality Management.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi will join the likes of Zaya Nurai Island in elevating the capital’s beach club scene. Reservations are now being taken for its grand opening this weekend, with a “lavish” launch event promised. Advanced booking is required.