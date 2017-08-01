Abu Dhabi’s first Cove Beach to open from Friday, November 27

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 November 2020 - 7 a.m.
Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is set to welcome guests from Friday, November 27 at its new location at Makers District, Al Reem Island.

It’s the second Cove Beach in the UAE, following the first at Caesar’s Palace on Bluewaters Island in Dubai, and will be bringing many of the original venue’s popular activations including the Rose All Day ladies day, Latin-themed Little Havana on Sundays, Unplugged for music lovers on Tuesdays, and a new ladies night on Thursdays.

Sitting directly on the beachfront along the coastline of Makers District on Al Reem Island and opposite the Saadiyat Island Cultural District, the venue will open the doors to its al fresco restaurant and lounge, plus 300 meters of beach front, a pool set by the ocean, and the only swimmable beach on Al Reem Island.

A partnership between Cove Beach and IMKAN Properties, Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is managed by LIVIT Hospitality Management.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi will join the likes of Zaya Nurai Island in elevating the capital’s beach club scene. Reservations are now being taken for its grand opening this weekend, with a “lavish” launch event promised. Advanced booking is required.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Amazon adds dynamic ABR configuration features to Elemental MediaConvert
    Dubai's Coca-Cola arena re-opens, but what's next for Dubai's events industry?
      Rockwell Automation acquires Fiix Inc., cloud software company
        GEODIS ‘to commit to gender diversity’
          COMMENT: ‘Integrated supply chain eases COVID symptoms’

            More related galleries

            Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
              In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East