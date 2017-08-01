Accor MEA hotel portfolio grows by 106 with India and Turkey takeover

Global hotel operator Accor has expanded its Middle East & Africa region to now cover properties in India and Turkey. The move effectively grows Accor’s MEA portfolio by more than 100 hotels and 22,000 keys almost overnight.

“Our expanded portfolio of more than 35 brands across the entire market spectrum – economy, midscale, upscale, and luxury – is a catalyst for growth in the region; it means we have a range of hospitality options for every project in every destination,” said Mark Willis, CEO, Turkey, India, Middle East & Africa for Accor.



[[{"fid":"82050","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

With the expansion, the region now comprises more than 400 hotels and 84,000 across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, with the Middle East taking the lion’s share with 135 hotels and 38,596 keys.

It also increases the development pipeline for the region, with Turkey having 13 hotels and 2,131 keys in the works and India having seven hotels and 1,058 keys.

Willis was named number one on Hotelier Middle East’s Power 50 list this year, in recognition of the group’s robust growth and performance. He added, “The addition of Turkey and India to our already diverse region means that we will be able to consolidate the existing relationship and work that has been accomplished over the years and centralize it into a collective effort. It is in a strategic but natural move that we are integrating India and Turkey to our portfolio with long term plans in sight for the future of the region”.

Speaking specifically about Turkey, Willis explained, “We have seen Turkey becoming an increasingly popular destination for UAE residents and citizens, as well as other Gulf nationals. The country’s proximity combined with easy visa formalities makes it attractive for in and outbound travel in the region”.

Both India and Turkey will now fall under the management of Accor’s regional office in Dubai.