Art installation at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is a ‘data painting’

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 November 2020 - 2:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
In line with its artistic, leisure-driven ethos, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown has welcomed a new art installation to be shown off in its reception area.

Refik Anadol Studio’s eponymous head Refik Anadol titled his work ‘Wind of Dubai’. The piece is entirely digital and uses data to create a three-dimensional sculpture modelled around wind patterns.

Anadol personally amassed a vast dataset from sensors which record wind speed, direction, gust patterns and the temperatures of Dubai. Using this, he created an algorithm to bring his work to life, turning wind data into patterns and temperature data into colours.

[[{"fid":"82048","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Each part of the work brings different aspects of the data sets to the forefront.

IHG’s Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown already houses more than 200 pieces of local art. The property was designed in collaboration with the Alserkal Cultural Foundation, Tashkeel and XVA Gallery, pieces come from local artists as a celebration of Dubai’s arts scene. There are hand-painted feature walls, woven tapestry rugs, street graffiti art and various other finishing touches set this hotel apart from others in the IHG portfolio.

The hotel’s GM, Laura Eggleton previously told Hotelier Middle East she was confident Dubai would connect with the hotel’s design.

She said, “Our design is so special and unique that even though there’s healthy competition nearby, I’m sure Dubai will appreciate the design and the more relaxed informal service style. Hotel Indigo is the fastest growing boutique brand in the world. People have been in touch saying they’re excited for us to open. I’m confident this is the right time for us.”

You can check out our photoshoot of the hotel here.


