Aviation sector gets a vital boost from Serco

Serco Middle East has announced an agreement with NG Aviation, a European firm that specialises in making aviation digital, which will enable the development of a unique product for satellite data-based obstacle surveys, around airports.

Through this agreement and the satellite data-based obstacle surveys, Serco will enhance its offering to provide transport clients with specialised data capabilities, including data management, airport collaboration decision-making and total airport management.

This strategic agreement also furthers the company’s strengths in the digital space and its ability to both consult and deliver. In the past year, Serco has widened its service offering in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on leveraging technology to drive value across its service offerings. This includes ExperienceLab, a service excellence wraparound to workforce, people and data management.

Phil Malem, CEO, Serco Middle East, said: “We are delighted to expand our range of services to clients by offering new, innovative digital services and the data to help clients make informed decisions. We work with a number of organisations in the aviation industry here in the Middle East and across the globe, and services like this are crucial to optimise operations. Through this agreement with NG Aviation, we are able to enhance our service offering and effectively manage data, assets and workforce for these organisations.”

Simona Frankova, CEO at NG Aviation said: “Cooperation with Serco represents a significant step towards the development and market deployment of digital tools that go beyond traditional digital services currently available on the aviation market.

“Motivated by innovative approaches our joined effort will deliver services and concrete solutions that are not only going to increase the effectivity of current processes but might offer a significant change to how we use a variety of available digital data to our benefit. I am confident that our cooperation with Serco can bring significant benefits to civil aviation in the region and elsewhere.”